BEMIDJI -- After a nearly four month vacancy, the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce will soon have a leader in the organization's executive director position.

Starting Jan. 6, Abby Randall will helm the Chamber, overseeing day-to-day operations, while working with staff to ensure the organization's programs are running correctly. Randall comes into the role after working in the Bemidji Pioneer's advertising department for several years.

Originally from Ortonville, Randall is a 2009 graduate of Bemidji State with a degree in marketing communications and a minor in political science. After graduation, Randall started working in customer service at the Pioneer in 2010, before being promoted to a marketing consultant the same year.

In 2016, Randall became the advertising lead at the Pioneer, before leaving to work in insurance sales at Miller and Associates through September 2017. Randall then returned to the Pioneer's advertising department after it merged with the Buyline.

Earlier this year, in late September, Randall was emailed by colleagues in the area that she had networked with regarding the position and she decided to submit her resume. After an interview process this fall, she was named to the role on Dec. 5.

"The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to kick off 2020 with Abby at the helm," said Chamber Board Chair Ashley Johnson. "Abby exudes an energy and passion that the board recognized immediately. Her creative talent and skill set will align with the Chamber's mission and poise her to successfully serve our members."

Once she starts in the role, Randall, 34, hopes to hit the ground running.

"I expect to put pen-to-paper. I want to make a work plan and sit down with the calendar so I have a strong understanding of all the moving parts," Randall said. "I think the biggest thing we need to do as an organization is grow the outreach. I also want to make sure the businesses that are Chamber members have ample opportunities to connect with each other."

Outside of her career work, Randall has also been a member of the Young Professionals Network since 2013 and volunteers for the marketing committee for the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji.

Randall succeeds Deb Pfaff in the position, who became director in late 2017 and resigned in August. Before Pfaff, the position was held by Lori Paris from 1999-2017.