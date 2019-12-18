10 years ago

December 18, 2009 -- Substantial fire damage to a storage barn and small manufacturing shop of Paul Solberg revealed the charred remains of his race car. “This was $10,000,” he said of the burned-out hulk he used to drag race in. “Over there,” he said, pointing to a smoldering pile, “that was my new engine block.” He ticked off an inventory of tools and shook his head.

25 years ago

December 18, 1994 -- The Red Lake Reservation may have found a simple way to recycle nearly all of its garbage. The reservation is a 20 percent limited partner in a $3 million regional recycling center to be built by SWIS (Solid Waste Integrated Systems) PENNCO near Thief River Falls; a state-of- the-art facility capable of processing 30,000 tons of garbage a year.

50 years ago

December 18, 1969 -- A balloon filled with hydrogen was released from the school football field with this note attached. "To whom it may concern: This balloon was sent up by Bun Fortier's third hour science class and if found, please call 751-6759 and reveal location." A lady from Zina, Ala., called to say her son found the balloon. Zina is 1,200 miles from Bemidji.

100 years ago

December 18, 1919 -- Lack of facilities to accommodate the pupils of school age was the topic of the address made by Superintendent Bagby of the Bemidji public schools at the Bemidji Association meeting. The superintendent made it distinctly clear that the grades and high school were overcrowded, that the solution is up to the people and that they could solve the problem.