BEMIDJI -- After more than a decade of lacing up her ice skates, Bemidji High School senior Taylor Gish has her sights set on the next level of performance.

On Dec. 6, the 18-year-old skater traveled down to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul to audition for Disney On Ice. If selected, the position would take her around the country, and potentially around the world, performing as any one of dozens of animated characters normally seen on the screen. Even if she isn’t accepted, though, skating will still be a part of her life going forward after high school.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a competitive skater,” Gish said. “But, I’ve really found the love of performing.”

Disney on Ice includes a number of traveling shows that feature skaters dressed up as Disney characters. While many of them include Disney princes and princesses, there are plenty of other characters too. They range from Mickey and Minnie Mouse to the Beast from “Beauty and the Beast” to the snowman, Olaf, from “Frozen,” among many others.

Depending on what part she would be assigned to, she might need to adjust her skill set to be able to perform in such large, bulky costumes.

“It would definitely be an adjustment because I’ve never been a large, inflatable dinosaur before, but that is a role,” Gish said.

Gish had already cleared at least one hurdle by the time she went down to try out for the position. Before she could do that, she had to submit a video of her skating abilities. Even though she’s been skating for years, it was almost an off-hand decision that she decided to try out for Disney on Ice in the first place.

Outside of her skating career, Gish is student body president at Bemidji High School. She’s also one of two student representatives to the Bemidji School Board. Once she graduates, she plans to pursue a degree in mass communications and journalism. If she got the role with Disney on Ice, she would either consider taking online classes or take a gap year before college, so she could travel with the show.

Even if she doesn't land Disney on Ice, skating still will be a passion for Gish.

She’s considering attending the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities. If she does, she would consider trying out for the hockey cheer team. She also has considered getting involved in the American Ice Theater in Minneapolis.

While the school year brings a lot more obligations, Gish skates up to four or five times in the summer months. She's part of the Bemidji Figure Skating Club. She also teaches others to skate through the Bemidji Figure Skating Club's Learn to Skate program.

While she's taken part in a number of other activities throughout the years, the ice has always proven to be a draw for her. Having lived near a lake, she and her brother started skating young. She hasn’t stopped since.

“I fell in love with the ice,” Gish said. “It was a way to be athletic but also express myself through movement. It’s a beautiful thing and there’s nothing like it."