BEMIDJI -- Friends of the Carnegie invite children of all ages to a “Storytime with Santa” event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Carnegie Library, 426 Bemidji Ave.

Santa will read some of his favorite stories and then children will be able to tell him their holiday wishes, a release said. There will be holiday crafts and cookies, and each child will receive a holiday memento book. The event is free and open to the public.

Storytime at the Carnegie is a free program for preschool children and runs every Monday from 10:29 to 11:15 a.m. at the Carnegie Library.