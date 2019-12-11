BEMIDJI -- A “Hope for the Holidays” support session is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Bemidji First Assembly, 1015 Fourth St. SE.

The group is a safe place for people who are struggling with depression to find hope and encouragement during the holiday season, a release said. It's free and open to the community for adults 18 and older. Refreshments will be provided.

Bemidji First Assembly will also host “Living Hope Support Groups for Depression” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month starting Jan. 2. For more information, call (218) 751-2485.