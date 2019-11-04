BEMIDJI -- The Parkinson's support group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the theater room at Windsong Senior Living, 1010 Anne St. NW.

The meeting this month will also be a holiday party with entertainment from the BSU music department, holiday treats and fellowship, a release said. This group meets the third Tuesday of each month and is open and free to anyone with Parkinson's Disease, friends or family. For information, call Jo Ann (218) 547-3350.