BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a 55-plus Driver Improvement, four-hour refresher course from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Bemidji Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW. Courses are also available online at www.mnsafetycenter.org.

The Driver Improvement course is open to the public but pre-registration is required. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor teaches the class. Cost is $22. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety, a release said.

Persons age 55 and older who complete the course qualify for a 10 percent discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years, according to Minnesota law.

For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call (888) 234-1294.