BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami-Bemidji TRIAD will meet at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

The public will have an opportunity to visit with Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel and Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin. The meeting will last approximately one hour and will be an opportunity to hear department updates from the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Police Department, a release said. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions and address community concerns.

A meal will be available at noon provided by Lutheran Social Services for a suggested donation of $4 for seniors over 60 and a fee of $8 for those under 60. Call ahead to reserve a meal at (218) 444-3987.

The Beltrami-Bemidji TRIAD is part of a nation-wide campaign of TRIADs to promote partnerships between law enforcement agencies and senior citizens to enhance resiliency to crime and scams, the release said.