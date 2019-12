BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center and Bemidji Bus Lines will offer a free Christmas Lights Tour of Bemidji’s decorated homes at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The tour will begin at the Bemidji Senior Center, located at 216 Third St. NW.

Sign up at the front desk of the Senior Center or call (218) 751-8836, as space is limited. All are welcome to participate. Hot drinks and treats will be served after the tour at the Senior Center.