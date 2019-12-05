10 years ago

December 7, 2009 -- Highlighting the Lumberjacks’ wrestling opener will be honoring former coaching legend Ken Schmoker. A large number of his former wrestlers will attend, coming from as far away as Alaska. He took individual wrestlers to state 15 times during his tenure. Schmoker guided the Lumberjacks from 1958-76, will enter the National Wrestling Hall of Fame this year.

25 years ago

December 7, 1994 -- Homeless teens in the Bemidji area will still have a place to learn how to make it in the world, thanks to a $125,001 federal grant to the Evergreen House. The grant will pay about 75 percent of costs. Over the three-year life of the program, Evergreen House has provided transitional housing and support services for 51 youngsters aged 16-21.

50 years ago

December 7, 1969 -- Santa Claus made the first of four scheduled stops in Bemidji and handed out Christmas candy canes to children in front of the Chief Theater. After dishing out all the candy and some Christmas cheer, Santa took some time off from his toy-making duties and visited various stores in the downtown area, obviously looking for Christmas bargains.

100 years ago

December 7, 1919 -- E.E. Kenfield, president of the Bemidji Box company, returned from a trip to British Columbia where he, together with M.S. Lamoreaux of Chicago, closed a deal to receive the entire output of a sawmill and factory on Sidney Island, 60 miles from Victoria. The box factory will cut the lumber for crating purposes for Kenfleld-Lamoreaux’s company.