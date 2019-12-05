BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Human Services recently announced more than $11.2 million in State Opioid Response grants, including three grants in the Bemidji area totaling over $1 million.

The Northwest Indian Community Development Center in Bemidji received two grants. One in the amount of $400,000 to offer chronic pain management grounded in culturally relevant practices, provide access to high-quality prenatal care and family support, and increase access to healing-centered environments for those returning home from incarceration or court ordered inpatient treatment, a release said.

Another totaling $500,749 will help the NWICDC offer services for justice-involved and pregnant and parenting women in Beltrami County. The center will focus on reunification for American Indian families and provide parenting support, education, life skills and self-management after inpatient treatment and during medication-assisted treatment outpatient services, the release said.

Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota also received $183,255 to establish recovery services for pregnant women in collaboration with the Bemidji Women's Clinic, Bemidji Medication Assisted Therapy Clinic, and other community partners, the release said.

State Opioid Response grants are going to 27 counties, tribes, health care providers and community agencies to fight the opioid epidemic, the release said. These last grants are part of a $17.7-million federal grant received last year focusing on Naloxone, medication-assisted treatment and building the treatment workforce.

More information, including a complete list of grantees, can be found at https://mn.gov/dhs/opioids/state-opioid-response-grant.jsp.