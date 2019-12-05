BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Activity Center will have a gift wrapping booth at the Paul Bunyan Mall for their annual Gift Wrap Fundraiser from Dec. 12-24. The gift-wrap counter will be located in front of Kohl’s in the Paul Bunyan Mall, 1401 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. Boxes and multiple options of wrapping paper, ribbons and bows will be available, a release said. There will be a suggested monetary donation per package wrapped. This is one of their largest fundraisers and all proceeds go to the Bemidji Senior Center, the release said.