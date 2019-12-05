BEMIDJI -- Thanks to more than two years of effort by several groups from the YouthBuild program, Bemidji has another affordable home on the market.

On Thursday, an open house was held at 1717 America Ave. to cap off another project by the program, which started in 1989. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, the YouthBuild program is for at-risk youth, ages 16-24.

"They're split into two teams and alternate on housing projects," YouthBuild Program Manager Chris Mack said. "When one group is working on the house, the other is in the classroom working toward a diploma or GED."

Locally, the YouthBuild program is run through Bi-County Community Action Programs, which serves Beltrami and Cass counties. Since its start in the late 1980s, more than 12 homes have been built, with another house recently finished in May 2018.

"When they're here, they're getting work experience and (learning) how to get a job," Mack said. "We also have a placement adviser on staff who helps them explore different careers."

"It's important because it puts affordable low-income housing (on the market) and it gives kids good work experience," Construction Coordinator Jason Cornell said. "It's a good model to show how to have a job."

According to Mack, the 1,792 square-foot house on America Avenue is the second of three included in an agreement with the city.

"We have three houses that were transitional through the Bi-CAP agency, and they were dilapidated," Mack said. "So, the city helped us demolish them, and we've been building these homes. This is our second and our third will be on Irvine Avenue."

Over the course of completing the latest home, Mack said about 70 YouthBuild workers put in effort on the project.