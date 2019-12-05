MENTOR -- The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association will host their annual Holiday Tree Cutting event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the south-central portion of Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge (formerly the Lee Nursery) on Highway 32. Signs will be up along the highway to mark the event location. Participants will need to stop at the Glacial Ridge Project Office, located 3 miles south of U.S. Highway 2 on Highway 32, (5.5 miles west of Mentor) to register and get a map to the tree cutting site.

This is a one-day event and no special arrangements will be made for cutting trees during other times or at other locations. Registration will close at 3 p.m.

Coffee, hot apple cider and cookies will be available at the check-in station.

Volunteers will be available at the site to assist with tree cutting and tie-down, if requested.

Tree sizes will range from small to tall. A variety of conifers, including long-needled pine and short-needled spruce trees will be available for hand-cutting only. Bring a hand saw (no chainsaws allowed) to cut your own tree. A few hand saws will be available for those who do not have their own.

The activity is part of an ongoing effort to remove non-native trees from a portion of Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge. The reduction of planted conifer stands is an important Refuge management objective. These areas will eventually be restored to their historic tall grass prairie habitat, a release said. For more information, call (218) 687-2229 ext. 10.