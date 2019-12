BEMIDJI -- The United Way’s annual "Pizza, Pop, and Pictures with Santa" event will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Boys and Girls Club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The cost is $5 per person and all proceeds benefit the Holiday Gifts for Kids program of the United Way of Bemidji Area. This program is an annual effort to ensure that all children in need in the Bemidji area receive a gift this Christmas, a release said. For more information, visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org .