BEMIDJI -- The Friends of the Carnegie Library is hosting the seventh annual Winter Tea event Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2-3:30 p.m. The event will take place at the recently restored Carnegie Library at 426 Bemidji Ave.

Bemidji historian and author Cecelia Wattles McKeig is the event's guest speaker, who will give a presentation on "Christmas celebrations of the Past." In addition to the tea and treats served, a silent auction is also scheduled.

The event comes after years of fundraising and construction work to bring the century-old building back to its former glory. Through donation drives and grant writing, the Friends of the Carnegie Library were able to raise more than $2 million to reconstruct the historic structure.

Work on the building included restoring the exterior and interior, as well as modernizing the utility systems and building a new accessible entrance. The lower floor of the Carnegie is now used for office space and the upper floor, where the Winter Tea will be held, is available for rent through the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department.

Tickets for the event are $25 at the door. For more information on the restoration effort, visit friendsofthecarnegie.org. To rent the upper floor in the structure, visit https://bemidjimn.recdesk.com/.