BEMIDJI -- With the flip of a switch, more than 300,000 lights are now illuminating the city of Bemidji.

The annual First City of Lights Parade was held Friday night and followed by the Night We Light Ceremony in Paul Bunyan Park. The fun will continue on Saturday with Santa's Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Paul Bunyan Park and the Tourist Information Center, 300 Bemidji Ave. N.

Natures Edge Garden Center and Nursery will also be set up at the Sanford Center on Saturday during the Christmas on Ice event between 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.