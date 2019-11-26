BEMIDJI -- The next meeting of Indivisible Bemidji will feature a series of short presentations followed by a panel discussion and Q&A on local efforts to address climate change. The public is invited to attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

It is an opportunity for all those interested in climate action/climate justice to learn from local leaders and to showcase the potential for collaboration, a release said.

Presenters will be Charlie Parson, board member of Beltrami Electric Cooperative; Linda Kingery, Bemidji Chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby; Erika Bailey-Johnson, BSU sustainability director; Vern Cooper, BSU Students for the Environment; and Rita Chamblin, Bemidji Liaison Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light.