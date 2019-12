BEMIDJI -- The League of Women Voters Bemidji Area will hold their monthly meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, in the meeting room at Lueken’s North, 1171 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Michelle Miller will speak about the importance of election judges and the numbers needed for the primary election in March and the regular election in November, a release said.

The group meets on the first Saturday of each month. Anyone interested is invited to attend.