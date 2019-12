BEMIDJI -- Hands of Action International will hold a “Very Merry Christmas Tea” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 5405 Hart Lane.

There will be tea, coffee and treats served along with shopping, door prizes, live music and an inspirational speaker Jenni Thyng.

Thyng is a high energy, powerful vocalist and speaker who loves to bring light and life to all her events, a release said. Funds raised will help to build a high school classroom in Uganda.