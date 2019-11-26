BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1260 and Auxiliary will hold their annual Pearl Harbor Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. There will be a social hour at 4 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. followed by a program at 6 p.m.

Veterans and family members are welcome to attend. Cost is a free-will donation.

Also included in the evening is a silent auction with all proceeds going to local veterans and their families. This event is also considered the annual membership dinner to encourage new members to join, and to thank those members already a part of the local VFW, a release said.