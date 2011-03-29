10 years ago

November 30, 2009 -- In a cost-saving measure, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department plans to end transporting mental health patients. Mental health transports are usually involving patients placed under a 72-hour observational hold and need transportation to a facility. Such a hold may be made by a physician, with deputies transporting the patient to a secure facility.

25 years ago

November 30, 1994 -- The Clearwater County Sheriff and a deputy sheriff suffered minor injuries in a high-speed chase that a State Patrol spokesman said sounded like a scene out of the movie "Smokey and the Bandit." The chase began about seven miles north of Bagley, then on Clearwater County Roads 22 and 114 and ended when the car was forced into a ditch.

50 years ago

November 30, 1969 -- The Industrial Arts Department at Bemidji State College has been designated the Midwest Electronics Education Center for the Electronics Industries Association. The Electronics Industries Association is a national trade organization representing more than 300 manufacturers of electronic products, accessories and components.

100 years ago

November 30, 1919 -- “Missing" boy located, he was at turkey dinner. Edmond Lamb who was reported missing on Thanksgiving was located by his mother, Mrs. J. E. Lamb, at Federal Dam. Edmond wanted to spend Thanksgiving day with friends in that city and decided to take the train, without telling anyone where he was going.