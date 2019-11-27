BEMIDJI -- Northwoods Caregivers will host their annual Caregiver Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Adult Day Services, 620 Carr Lake Rd SE.

There is no fee for the conference, and breakfast and lunch will be provided. Respite care may also be offered at no cost to family caregivers, based on availability. The conference is sponsored in part by the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging and will include topics such as “Health Care Directives,” “Legal Finances While You Age,” and “Driving and Dementia,” a release said.

For more information or to register, call Jenn at (218) 333-8097.