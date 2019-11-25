Organizers said they plan to feed 300 attendees and make 250 deliveries to those who are homebound. Between the the day of prep and on Thanksgiving, about 72 volunteers will lend a hand.

The meal is set for noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Road SW. Everyone is welcome for a meal and fellowship, a release said. A free turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served.