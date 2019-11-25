10 years ago

November 27, 2009 -- The Bemidji City Council voted 4-3 to eliminate the city’s community development director position. The entire budget for community development for 2010 was to be $103,666, according to Ron Eischens, the city’s finance director. Of that amount, $89,000 was budgeted for salary and benefits for Rita Albrecht, the community development director.

25 years ago

November 27, 1994 -- The death of a Puposky woman injured in a house fire is not likely to be the catalyst that brings fire protection to Durand Township, according to Town Board members. The home was located in Durand Township, which is about 12 miles north of Bemidji. The township does not have a contract with the Alaska Volunteer Fire Department.

50 years ago

November 27, 1969 -- Six county officials returned from the 60th annual state convention of the Association of Minnesota Counties at Minneapolis. Attending from Beltrami County were Auditor Wayne Alsop, Register of Deeds Martin Sathre, Engineer John Kemp and Commissioners Ernest Tell, Carl Falk and Chet Swedmark.

100 years ago

November 27, 1919 -- Bemidji businessmen were given opportunity to meet R. O. Bagby, who assumed charge of the city's public schools. Bagby made a splendid impression and in a short talk made it evident that not only is he a school superintendent of ability, but he is a man of the progressive and public spirited type. He will fit well into the civic activities of his new field.