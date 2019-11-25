BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office hosted an event Friday to honor citizens, Beltrami County deputies and a Minnesota State Trooper with Life Saving Awards, Awards of Valor and more at the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations and Training Center.
- James Harbaugh, Nicholas Harbaugh and Shawn Schreiber were honored with Awards of Valor from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel. The three responded on June 25 to a boat circling out of control on Blackduck Lake and rescued two women, a man and a dog from the water.
- Jacob Endres and Gerald “Gerry” Wizner, both of Cass Lake, along with Beltrami County Deputies Brandon Newhouse and Nicholas Bender were honored with Life Saving Awards for helping a person suffering a cardiac event on June 8 at a restaurant.
- Investigators Jade Hayft and Thomas Mishler were presented Life Saving Awards for responding to a woman suffering from a cardiac event on Oct. 9 at the Bemidji Veterinary Hospital.
- Beltrami County deputy Brian Birt, State Patrol Trooper Jesse Herding, and deputy Anthony Hanson were nominated for the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Medal of Valor, and deputy Joshua Arhart for the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Meritorious Service Award. They responded to horrific car crash on U.S. Highway 2 that had one of the vehicles engulfed in flames and the passengers trapped inside, a press release said.
- Beitel also nominated deputy Lee Anderson for the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Lifesaving Award, along with Bemidji Police Officer’s Justin Erickson and former Bemidji Police Officer Sergeant Jaeger Bellows for their actions taken on Aug. 27, 2018, when they rescued a juvenile who was suffering a mental health crisis on a U.S. Highway 2 overpass.