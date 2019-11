BEMIDJI — A children’s storytime will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Rd. NE. Meet at the visitor center. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays and listen to a fun nature-based children’s story “Turkey Trouble” and make a craft to take home, a release said.