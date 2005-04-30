BEMIDJI -- Nightlights, a nondenominational support group for anyone who has a loved one with mental illness, will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, in the Kateri room at St. Philip’s Church, 702 Beltrami Ave. NW.
The guest speaker will be Valeri Saviano, president of Mental Health USA, a nonprofit organization located in Bemidji. They offer evidence-based training such as 'Mental Health First Aid Training', Crisis Response Training, and Support Group Leader Training. For questions, call (218) 444-4262.