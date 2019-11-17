BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf and Ace Hardware are partnering to help area families prepare healthy meals. Everyone who brings a gently used or new crock-pot to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf from Nov. 20 to Dec. 31, will receive a donation receipt and a coupon for 15 percent off a brand-new slow cooker at Ace on the Lake.

The donated crock-pots will be passed along to food shelf customers to help them cook nutritious and affordable meals, which require longer cooking times, a release said. BCFS invites its customers, volunteers and the community to submit a favorite slow cooker recipe. The recipes will be shared with food shelf customers and volunteers and on their Facebook page, and some may be chosen to be prepared for sampling.

Donated crock-pots must be clean and in good working order. They can be brought to the BCFS at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday or Friday, or call to arrange for another time at (218) 444-6580. Do not bring crock pots to Ace Hardware.