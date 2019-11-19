BEMIDJI -- In honor of National Wreaths Across America Day, local volunteers will place a wreath for each of the veterans laid to rest at the Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 14. Ceremonies will be held simultaneously across the country at nearly 2,000 participating locations. The goal is to place a wreath at the headstone of the 1,100 veterans laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, a release said.

Each wreath sponsorship costs $15, with $5 going to the local Bemidji Civil Air Patrol. Bemidji Civil Air Patrol will invest the money into local area youth leadership development and aerospace education.