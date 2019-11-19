Up next in the series is “Overload: America's Toxic Love Story,” which will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, and is the festival’s feature film. Before starting a family, Soozie Eastman, daughter of an industrial chemical distributor, embarks on a journey to find out the levels of toxins in her body and explores if there is anything she or anyone else can do to change them, a release announcing the event said. "Eastman has just learned that hundreds of synthetic toxins are now found in every baby born in America and the government and chemical corporations are doing little to protect citizens and consumers. With guidance from world-renowned physicians and environmental leaders, interviews with scientists and politicians, and stories of everyday Americans, Eastman uncovers how we got to be so overloaded with chemicals and if there is anything we can do to take control of our exposure," the release said.

An expert panel will follow the showing. There will be free parking and students can earn Beaver Points by attending.

Other films in the series included “The Devil We Know,” a story of how one synthetic chemical, used to make Teflon products, contaminated a West Virginia community, and “The Human Experiment,” which documents the reality that thousands of untested chemicals are in everyday products, homes and inside our bodies, the release said.

Anyone in need of accommodation for this event can contact the Accessibility Services Office in Decker Hall 202, or call (218) 755-3883. For more information, contact Brian Brown at (740) 475-9514.