BEMIDJI — Lake Bemidji State Park will host an evergreen wreath making class from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the park, 3401 State Park Rd. NE.

Balsam, pine, and cedar boughs, wreath forms and wire will be supplied, along with a demonstration, easy instructions and decorating ideas, a release said. Attendees can bring their own decorations if desired, to customize their wreaths.

Cost is a $10 materials fee. The class is open to a maximum of 20 people. Registration is required. To sign up, call the park at (218) 308-2300 by Nov. 26.

A vehicle permit is required to enter the park: $7 for a day pass or $35 for an annual pass.