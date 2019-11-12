BEMIDJI -- A period of growth for the Northern Dental Access Center will continue, thanks to the Bemidji-based clinic receiving a grant from another dental health entity.

According to a release, the NDAC, a nonprofit community access dental clinic, received $100,000 from the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation. The funding will go toward re-configuring patient intake and sterilization areas within the clinic.

The funding also will allow the clinic to upgrade its software, expand its inventory of dental tools, replace three dental chairs and purchase a new radiography sensor. The grant is the latest action taken by Delta Dental to support the NDAC, as the foundation has been offering support since 2006.

"Oral health is a fundamental component of a person's health, so we believe it's important to invest in safety net programs that reach under-served populations," said Joe Lally, executive director of Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation, in the release. "We are proud to continue our partnership with Northern Dental Access Center and support the expansion of this remarkable clinic in the Bemidji area."

In operation for more than a decade, the NDAC has undergone several expansion projects the past few years. It recently added to its parking lot as the number of patients has grown, and a 1,200 square-foot addition was built on to the clinic, creating more space for new treatment rooms.

Additionally, earlier this year, the NDAC added another location in Halstad, Minn., with a six-room clinic. In total, the NDAC provides care to about 27,000 people annually.

With the most recent grant, NDAC officials expect the upgrades to be finished by May.

The grant comes weeks after Delta Dental opened a 38,000 square-foot technology center in Bemidji, adding about 150 jobs to the community.

"Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation has generously supported our clinic for many years, and for that we are grateful," said Jeanne Edevold Larson, NDAC executive director. "This additional funding will improve the quality of care and patient experiences for the community we serve."