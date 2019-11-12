BEMIDJI -- Cyndi Fenske's family is already well connected to the area's history, having lived in Bemidji for more than a century.

Now, Fenske will only become even more tied to the community's past.

The 31-year-old BSU graduate is the new Beltrami County Historical Society director, starting in the role on Nov. 6. Fenske comes into the position with a undergraduate and master's degrees in English, as well as a minor in history.

"The Fenske family has deep roots in Bemidji, and Cyndi's passion for area history and family history is strong," said Historical Society Board President Sue Bruns. "Her background in history and writing will contribute greatly to our collection of local and regional history."

Fenske's family homesteaded in Bemidji in 1904 and has been tied to the community ever since. It's that connection to the area that drove her to seek out the BCHS director position.

"I have a really strong sense of the community, a lot of the history preserved here is of my ancestors as well," Fenske said. "I worked at the Bemidji Public Library, and I think that gave me a really important look into a lot of what this community is like. I had then worked for Paul Bunyan Communications for about four years, but wanted to get back into working with the community in a more hands-on way."

As part of working with the community, Fenske said a main goal as part of her position will be involving more people her age in the organization.

"I see a lot of people interested in history, and there aren't a lot of voices from people my age. I'm hoping to bring more generations into the historical side of our community," Fenske said. "I want to meet people where they are and get them involved. It's about outreach."

In addition to building up the historical society's membership, Fenske said involving more people in looking at the past can help the region better navigate its future.

"When I was at BSU, I had a professor who said if you can imagine a past much different than our present, you can also imagine a future different than the present. That's something I've carried with me," Fenske said. "It's important for more generations to get involved in looking back at where we were and where we want to go."

Fenske succeeds Gary Rozman in the position, who was the director from January 2017 through September. Previously an educator for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, Rozman resigned from his recent role to become a full-time father.

The Beltrami County History Center will hold an open house welcoming Fenske and congratulating Rozman from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. The center is located at 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.