SHEVLIN — To celebrate the 19th Amendment’s centennial year, League of Women Voters Minnesota created a traveling exhibit to recognize the organization’s mission and history over the past century, a release said.

The exhibit will open at the History Center in Shevlin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, with a “Women’s Suffrage Tea” hosted by Cheryl Grover and friends. Tickets are $5 and are available at the History Center or by calling (218) 785-2000.

This exhibit features Minnesota’s suffrage story, highlighting the women who made it happen, and who continue to lead through the League of Women Voters to make democracy work for all, the release said. The exhibit will open to the public on Nov. 19 and will close on Dec. 19.

The History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday and by appointment. The museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. Admission is free. For more information, call the History Center at (218) 785-2000.