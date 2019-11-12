The Minnesota Department of Human Services announced the newest recipients of grants that will help older adults maintain their health, independence and community involvement.

The Live Well at Home grants total $6,443,793 and will go to 45 organizations across the state to help the growing population of older Minnesotans stay in their homes for as long as possible, a release said.

Northwoods Caregivers, which covers Red Lake Nation and Lake of the Woods, Cass, Hubbard, Beltrami, Koochiching and Clearwater counties, received a total of $347,715 for community-based services that will benefit the aging rural population, the release said.

“These grants help diverse communities throughout Minnesota provide services that help older Minnesotans navigate their everyday lives,” Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said in a release. “This can include familiar services such as transportation and caregiver assistance or creative approaches that support people in new ways."