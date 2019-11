BLACKDUCK — The Blackduck Senior Center will host a pancake supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the center, 24 First St. SE.

The meal is $6 and will consist of pancakes, scrambled eggs, Stittsworth sausages, orange juice and coffee. Blackduck Choice Therapy staff will be making and serving the meal. Proceeds will help with expenses for up-keep of the Senior Center.