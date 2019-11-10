ECKLES TOWNSHIP -- A two-vehicle accident resulted in non-life-threatening injuries Friday night for one of the people involved.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 26-year-old Tiara Rae Goodwin of Bagley was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry eastbound on U.S. Highway 2. The Camry rear-ended a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 67-year-old Kathleen Marie Current of Bemidji, near the intersection of Highway 2 and Pete Lane NW, just west of the Bemidji Regional Airport.

Neither Current or her passenger, 19-year-old Renae Rose Current of Wilton, were injured. Goodwin was taken to Sanford Bemidji with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, and all the parties were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol's report. However, the report did indicate that snow and/or ice contributed to the crash.