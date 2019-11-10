BEMIDJI — The annual Senior Creations Fall Craft Show and Bake Sale will be held from 8:30 a.m.. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

Handmade items by local crafters will be featured and fresh baked goods will be available, a release said. A jewelry sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon, there will also be a puzzle sale and a raffle with hourly drawings for prizes from the Senior Creations Gift Shop.

For more information, contact the Senior Center at (218) 751-8836.