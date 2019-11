BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Senior Center will honor its veterans with a tribute to be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at the center, 216 Third St. NW.

The tribute will feature music from the First City Singers and Joe Vene. Claude Sand will be the guest speaker and there will be a drawing for a surprise gift donated by Phyllis Brauneis, a release said.

Presentation of Colors will be done by the Civil Air Patrol Color Guard. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.