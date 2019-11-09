An estimated crowd of over 4,000 attended the fourth annual GigaZone Gaming Championship on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Sanford Center. The event featured free gaming, numerous gaming tournaments, virtual reality, door prizes and more.

Hunter Branson of Duluth won the championship and the top prize of $500. Elsa Overland of Grand Rapids made it from the losers bracket all the way back to the grand final to secure second place and $400. A total of 64 of northern Minnesota’s best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players competed on the main stadium stage in the GigaZone Championship Arena, a release said.

In addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament, there were several other open tournaments including "Fortnite," "Mario Kart 8," "Madden 20," and "Overwatch 3v3," plus high score competitions in "Beat Saber Virtual Reality," "Ms. Pac-Man," "Galaga," and "Donkey Kong." There was also two "Magic the Gathering" booster drafts, the release said.

Admission was free and lots of door prizes including an Xbox One X with a $75 Game Stop gift certificate won by Nicholas Krotzer of Akeley and an "Occulus Qwest Virtual Reality" system won by Kent Wolback of Bemidji.

“It has been incredible to see the attendance. There is a large gaming community in our area and the GigaZone Gaming Championship not only showcases some of the region’s best gamers but it gives everyone a chance to get in on the action," Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/General Manager, said in the release. "It was awesome to see so many people from right here and all over come together.”