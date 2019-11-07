BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society has named Cyndi Fenske of Bemidji as its new director. She started work at the History Center on Nov. 6.

Fenske has a master’s degree in English and previously served as chair and secretary of the Bemidji Public Library Board. She was employed by Paul Bunyan Communications until recently. In announcing Fenske's hiring, the BCHS said "she is passionate about her hometown and its history and preserving stories of the past."

Former director Gary Rozman served from January 2017 until the end of September. He resigned to become a full-time father.

The History Center will hold an open house to welcome Fenske and to extend their appreciation and congratulations to Rozman, the release said. The open house will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Guests will have free admission to the History Center and are encouraged to check out the traveling MHS/League of Women Voters exhibit on Women’s Suffrage, which will only be on display until Nov. 15, the release said.