BEMIDJI — Bemidji Brewing will donate $1 from every tap beverage sold from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, to Watermark Art Center as part of their Community Pint Night program.

Watermark uses donations to fund community art classes for kids, adults and families, a release said. They provide gallery space for regional and national artist exhibitions, spoken word events, and workshops. Admission to the Watermark is free and open to the public. Watermark Art Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the December holiday season.