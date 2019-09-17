10 years ago

November 9, 2009 -- Reierson Construction has started ground preparation for 6,048-square- foot multi-tenant retail center to be located near Pamida. Developer Wes Hegna said Subway will relocate from its current position along Second Street to cover a 2,600-square-foot site in the new building. The new Subway, expected to open in the spring, will feature a drive-through.

25 years ago

November 9, 1994 -- Bemidji's Bill Israelson returned home $12,000 richer after playing the Sarazen World Open at Sarasota, Fla. The meet was designed for the winners of golf tournaments worldwide during the past year. Isrealson qualified by winning the Singapore Open last winter, marking the first appearance in a major PGA event for Israelson in several seasons.

50 years ago

November 9, 1969 -- William Foley of Kelliher was named Beltrami County's Outstanding Senior Citizen of 1969. The Governor's Citizens Council on Aging said "The contributions you have made to your community and county benefit the entire state. We express our appreciation for your contributions, continued in interest, and concern for the well-being of your community."

100 years ago

November 9, 1919 -- E.G. Sommers of Delphine, Mont., purchased the A. P. White farm, located five miles west of the city, the consideration being $11,000. The farm comprises 160 acres, a large portion of which is now under plow. Mr. Sommers is a farmer of wide experience and will doubtless make this one of the leading farms in this section of the state.