BEMIDJI -- The public is invited to a free Reach for the Stars Girl Scouts event at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Bemidji Middle School, 1910 Middle School Ave. NW.

Girls will get to explore all the exciting things about the night sky with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) based activities like discovering constellations and creating their own star maps, a release said.

RSVP for the event by visiting www.girlscoutslp.org/reachforthestars.

Attendees can meet current Girl Scouts and troop leaders and register for membership on-site. Girl Scouts is open to all girls in grades K-12. The cost is $25 annually. Scholarships are also available. All new members will receive a free T-shirt.

The inclusive environment of a Girl Scout troop creates a safe space where girls can try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles and just be themselves, a release said. The girls go hiking, camping, and learn about the outdoors, volunteer in the community, learn about robotics and cyber security and create memories with new friends, the release said.