BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Baptist Church will hold a special worship service to honor local veterans at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the church, 2130 Paul Bunyan Drive SE. The service will include flag posting by the American Legion Color Guard, recognition and gift for all Veterans, patriotic music and decorations, guest speaker Dr. Joseph Howe. A free meal will follow for all in attendance. For more information, call (218) 751-9311, visit Bemidji Baptist Church on Facebook, or www.BemidjiBaptist.com for details.