BEMIDJI -- Young nature explorers are invited each Thursday to The Story Tree preschool program from 9 to 10 a.m. at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Rd. NE.

The next upcoming events are set for Thursdays Nov. 7, 14, and 21. Meet at the Story Tree next to the playground (look for The Story Tree sign). If the weather is not cooperative, event will be held in the Visitor Center.

Discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games, and short walks, plus there will be time to play in the new Nature Playscape. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for early learners.