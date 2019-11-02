Pumpkins were both smashed and tossed on Saturday at the Bemidji Transfer Station.

Beltrami County Solid Waste invited residents to bring their Jack-O’-Lanterns for a “Pumpkin Smashin'” event, which was organized by Aili Kultala.

Kultala is a Minnesota GreenCorps member who began her one-year term with Beltrami County Solid Waste last month.

“I’m trying to make it more fun for people to participate in recycling or composting,” Kultala told the Pioneer last week. "It’s a chance to show people that we have composting capabilities now in the county. If they can’t make it they can sign up for the compost program.”