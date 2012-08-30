BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Activity Center will host a bus trip to the Reif Theater in Grand Rapids, on Sunday, Nov. 17. Trip highlights include: Reif Theater presentation of “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas Club,” dinner at the Forest Inn and shopping at Red Willow and Aldi’s.

Cost is $76 for current Bemidji Senior Center members and $86 for non-members. The price includes: transportation, theater tickets and dinner. Information sheet and registration form available at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Registration deadline is Nov. 1, seats will fill fast. No phone reservations. For questions, call Carole Holmes at (218) 333-0921.