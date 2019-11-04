BEMIDJI -- The Senior Creations Gift Shop, located in the Bemidji Senior Activity Center, welcomes area vendors to register for the upcoming Fall Craft Show to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Vendors do not need to be a Senior Citizen member to participate in the show.

If interested, call (218) 751-8836 and ask for the gift shop, or pick up the sign-up form at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW. The deadline for the vendor registration and payment is Friday, Nov. 8.

Also, used jewelry donations are being accepted for the Jewelry Sale held in conjunction with the Craft Show on Nov. 16. Donations can be dropped off at the Senior Creations Gift Shop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.